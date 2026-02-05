News from the Noteworthy from Sidney Federal Credit Union

SFCU Launches Yearlong Fund Initiative

Sidney Federal Credit Union is proud to announce a $1 million community support initiative for 2026, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. Appropriately titled “Why SFCU? 1 Million Reasons,” the initiative reflects the many ways SFCU, together with its members, makes a meaningful difference in the lives of residents throughout the region.

The yearlong initiative will support local nonprofit organizations focused on housing, food and essential needs, education, and transportation—four foundational areas that help communities thrive. From helping put a warm blanket on someone’s bed, to ensuring food is on the table, students have the tools they need to learn, and families have reliable transportation to get to work or school, each focus area represents a tangible way SFCU and its members are supporting everyday life in their communities.

“The “Why SFCU? 1 Million Reasons” initiative exists for one simple reason: our members,” said Jim Reynolds, president and chief executive officer of SFCU.

“Because our members choose to bank locally with SFCU, we’re able to reinvest directly into the communities they call home. This commitment is our way of saying thank you and continuing our mission of people helping people,” Reynolds said.

More than a series of donations, the “Why SFCU? 1 Million Reasons” initiative is designed to create a lasting, meaningful impact. In addition to financial support, SFCU will partner with local organizations for hands-on community activations and employee volunteer initiatives throughout the year and each quarter will have a different focus:

First quarter: “Home Starts Here.” Supporting organizations that help individuals and families find emergency housing, heating assistance, home repairs, and more.

Second quarter: “Nourishing What Matters.” Assisting local food pantries and nonprofits providing everyday necessities to neighbors in need.

Third quarter: “Powering Potential.” Investing in youth, schools and educational programs that help shape future generations.

Fourth quarter: “Fueling the Way Ahead.” Supporting access to reliable transportation that connects individuals to jobs, healthcare and opportunity.

For more information about the $1 million community support initiative, the organizations being supported, and how to get involved, visit sfcuonline.org/1millionreasons or follow @sidneyfcu on social media.

Andrew Smith is the chief retail officer for Sidney Federal Credit Union.

THIS IS A PAID ADVERTORIAL