SQSPCA Adoption Counselor Samantha Ceresna spends some time with one of the donkeys rescued on April 26. (Photo provided)

News from the Noteworthy from the Susquehanna SPCA

Tide Turning for Animal Cruelty Offenders

For years and years, animal lovers have advocated for law enforcement, government officials, and society in general to take animal cruelty seriously. I’m so proud to report that this is happening here in our region. We are fortunate to have brave women and men who will take action to fight this cruel reality.

In April alone, Susquehanna SPCA staff have tackled multiple cases with multiple agencies, ranging from the Otsego County Department of Social Services to the New York State Police.

We all know that the punishment for animal cruelty is weak, and it is discouraging to those of us fighting for the cause, but I can report firsthand that when there is a case of suspected animal cruelty, we often have multitudes of people reaching out because they care about animals. They show they care through volunteering, by assisting us with networking, in their encouraging messages, through donations of supplies, with their financial contributions, and by helping us to rehome these precious souls.

So often in the animal care industry, particularly in cases of animal cruelty, we hear folks say, “I hate people” and “People are the worst.” However, we take great pride at the Susquehanna SPCA in our ability to respond when animal cruelty is suspected, and our rapid response is only made possible with the help of people.

Our most recent case in New Berlin—where more than a dozen animals were found dead, 107 were rescued alive, and more have been left behind who had escaped the farm and are living wild in the nearby state forest—showed us that, while we can’t wrap our heads around how some people can watch animals suffer and die of neglect and lack of basic care, there are so many more who will come to their rescue.

As we worked side by side with law enforcement officials last Friday in New Berlin, somewhere around 70 people—SQSPCA staff, volunteers, representatives from other animal care organizations—assisted throughout the day.

In retrospect, and given the progress being made to properly address animal cruelty—it seems people can actually be pretty great.

Stacie Haynes is executive director of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.