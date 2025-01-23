(Photo by williamjaymiller.com)

Not Quite There Yet…

OTSEGO LAKE—Reports that Otsego Lake had frozen over prompted an e-mail to the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station Tuesday morning, January 21. Holly Waterfield, BFS research support specialist, wrote back: “For record-keeping purposes, the lake is NOT completely frozen yet. As of 9:45 a.m., there was a small patch of open water in Hyde Bay. It looks like geese are keeping it open at this point; while I was watching, several small groups took off and landed.” The rest of the lake is frozen, Waterfield said.