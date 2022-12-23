NYSEG Websites, Mobile App Down

As of 3:19 p.m. this afternoon, New York State Electric and Gas reported technical difficulties with its websites and mobile app and was working to make repairs to correct the issue.

In the meantime, to report a life-threatening electricity emergency, call NYSEG at (800) 572-1131 or call 911.

To report a natural gas emergency or, if you smell a natural gas odor, call NYSEG at (800) 572-1121 or call 911.

NYSEG’s news release reads: “We are working around the clock to make sure power is restored to customers impacted by the severe weather. For updates, please visit us on Facebook or Twitter.

Please stay away from any downed wires—no line is safe to touch. You may report a downed wire or outage to electricity emergency line at (800) 572-1131.

Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve the issue with our websites and mobile app.

Please stay safe.”