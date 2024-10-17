(Photo by Maureen Culbert)

Oakes Earns Citizenship Award

SPRINGFIELD—The Springfield Fire Department presented its Citizenship Award to 54-year department member Jerome Oakes at its annual banquet. In addition to his firefighting service, Oakes is an Army veteran who earned the Purple Heart, Defense Service Medal, Commendation Medal, Campaign Medal and Service Medal. He is a member of the Veterans’ Club in Cooperstown, the Richfield Springs Lions Club and the Springfield 4th of July Committee. Oakes also works at the Community Center, serves as superintendent of the Springfield Cemetery, and places American and fire department flags on the graves of deceased veterans and firefighters. Pictured above are Springfield Fire Department President Tom Mabie, Jerome Oakes and Fred Culbert.