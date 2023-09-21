Letter from Sharon Oberriter

Help CFP Fight Food Insecurity

September is Hunger Action Month. Please join us at the Cooperstown Food Pantry in fighting food insecurity by making a donation to the food pantry of your choice. Good nutrition helps children to excel in school, helps parents be effective employees, and helps grandparents remain healthy.

Cooperstown Food Pantry provides weekly backpacks for our local students, and food for three meals a day for five days (15 meals per person) per household visit to keep our neighbors in good health. We help bridge the gap when tough decisions need to be made about paying the rent, repairing the car, paying a medical bill or putting food on the table. In 2023, we are seeing an increasing number of individuals in need of nutritional support.

Visit our website, cooperstownfoodpantry.org, for more about our services, to make a donation or to volunteer.

For more about pantries and feeding programs elsewhere in Otsego County, visit otsegohunger.org.

We thank you all for your years of ongoing support!!

Sharon Oberriter

President

Cooperstown Food Pantry