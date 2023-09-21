Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Sharon Oberriter

Help CFP Fight Food Insecurity

September is Hunger Action Month. Please join us at the Cooperstown Food Pantry in fighting food insecurity by making a donation to the food pantry of your choice. Good nutrition helps children to excel in school, helps parents be effective employees, and helps grandparents remain healthy.

Cooperstown Food Pantry provides weekly backpacks for our local students, and food for three meals a day for five days (15 meals per person) per household visit to keep our neighbors in good health. We help bridge the gap when tough decisions need to be made about paying the rent, repairing the car, paying a medical bill or putting food on the table. In 2023, we are seeing an increasing number of individuals in need of nutritional support.

Visit our website, cooperstownfoodpantry.org, for more about our services, to make a donation or to volunteer.

For more about pantries and feeding programs elsewhere in Otsego County, visit otsegohunger.org.
We thank you all for your years of ongoing support!!

Sharon Oberriter
President
Cooperstown Food Pantry

Related Articles

SUNY Biology Faculty Receive $240K Grant for Invasive Species Research

A grant of nearly a quarter of a million dollars will let SUNY Oneonta biology faculty and students conduct research on an invasive species that has become a widespread problem in the Lake Champlain Basin, an area covering 8,234 square miles in New York, Vermont, and Quebec.…

Man Charged With Stealing $18,000 From Food Pantry

BOURBON-PARME FORMER CO-DIRECTOR Man Charged With Stealing $18K From Cooperstown Pantry By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com COOPERSTOWN – The former co-director of the Cooperstown Food Pantry was arraigned at 12:30 p.m. today in Otsego Town Court, charged with stealing more than $18,000 from the organization. Antoine Bourbon-Parme, also known as Anthony Cazzari, was sent to Otsego County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond by Town Justice Gary Kuch. According to the court documents, Bourbon-Parme forged the names of  Audrey Murray, retired director, Stacey Smith, director, and Sharon Oberriter, president, on eight checks, beginning in October 2017.…

Coop Food Pantry Selected for New Client Intake Program

The Cooperstown Food Pantry has been chosen by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to implement Service Insights, a web-based platform for registering food pantry clients when they arrive for food distribution.…

