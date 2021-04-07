Officer In Shooting 18-Year OPD Veteran

The state police press release also said the man who was shot twice in the chest was Tyler R. Green, 23; he has been identified in press reports as Tyler Johnson. He later died en route to Albany Medical Center by Medevac.

Pajerski has been with the OPD since 2003, as a uniformed patrol officer, field training officer, and bicycle patrol officer, and also is a member of the OPD’s Special Response Team.

As a certified Accident Reconstructionist., he is assigned to maintain and update the OPD’s license plate reader and TRACs accident reporting software. He is also the department’s Traffic Safety Coordinator.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University.