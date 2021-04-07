By: Jim Kevlin  04/07/2021  4:14 pm
Officer In Shooting

18-Year OPD Veteran

Troopers Release Sgt. Pajerski’s Name

ONEONTA – A few minutes ago, state police at Sidney identified the Oneonta police office the officer who “fired his duty weapon, striking the subject” as Sgt. Ralph Pajerski, an 18-year veteran of the department.
The state police press release also said the man who was shot twice in the chest was Tyler R. Green, 23; he has been identified in press reports as Tyler Johnson.  He later died en route to Albany Medical Center by Medevac.

Pajerski has been with the OPD since 2003, as a uniformed patrol officer, field training officer, and bicycle patrol officer, and also is a member of the OPD’s Special Response Team.

As a certified Accident Reconstructionist., he is assigned to maintain and update the OPD’s  license plate reader and TRACs accident reporting software.  He is also the department’s Traffic Safety Coordinator.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University.

