Ogden wins rematch in District Three; Hartwick positions to turn over

Primary Election Results

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Laurens resident Caitlin Ogden will get a rematch with Otsego County Rep. Rick Brockway in November to decide who will represent the county’s District Three, in Laurens and Otego, after handily winning a Democratic primary election Tuesday, June 22.

Ogden lead Jared Nepa, 117 to 21, after unofficial results were posted Tuesday night.

Brockway beat Ogden by about 150 votes in the 2019 Otsego County Board of Representatives elections.

That election was the only Democratic primary in Otsego County, but there were many primaries on the Republican side in the county’s towns.

There will be nearly complete turnover in the town of Hartwick, after a slate of challengers beat three incumbents in two races in Republican primaries. Bryan LoRusso defeated Town Supervisor Bob O’Brien, 124 to 81, while Cindy Carr and Jonathan Horth led incumbent council members, Christopher Briggs and Bruce Markusen. Carr got 118 votes, Horth 101 votes, Briggs 82 votes and Markusen 72 votes.

The only incumbent to win Tuesday in Hartwick was Highway Superintendent Fred Koffer, who beat challenger Jerry Wood, 134 to 67.

There will also be a new town supervisor in Oneonta, as incumbent Bob Wood announced his retirement earlier this year. Randall Mowers beat Teresa DeSantis, 160 to 32.

There will also be some turnover in Richfield, as Dan Sullivan beat incumbent Nick Palevsky in the GOP primary for town supervisor, 176 to 102. However, incumbents Rex Seamon (178) and Larry Frigault (151) defeated challenger Isaac Ames (130) for two town board positions and Highway Superintendent Tim Proctor turned back the challenge of Randy Seamon, 171 to 111.

Tuesday’s primaries produced at least one tie so far, as Allen Anderson and Lawrence Oralls each got 60 votes in the GOP primary for an unexpired council position. According to the Otsego County Board of Elections a tie has not been certified. The totals released Tuesday were only for election day and early voting. They do not include absentee ballots.*

Absentee and affidavit ballots will be canvassed on Tuesday, June 29.

Go to tinyurl.com/Otsegoprimary21 to see the preliminary results from Tuesday’s primaries.

*Updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, with BOE comment on the status of the Unadilla election.