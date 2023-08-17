Gold medalist Jonny Moseley stumbled across the Mt. Otsego Ski Shop during a recent trip to Cooperstown. (Photo provided)

Olympic Skier Visits Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN—Jonny Moseley, a freestyle skier and television presenter, visited Cooperstown to attend his son’s Dreams Park tournament. Moseley won a gold medal in moguls at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. He also took second place in the Big Air event at the 1999 X Games, and placed fourth at the 2002 Olympics. Moseley is the first person born in Puerto Rico to become a member of the U.S. Ski Team.

“What a special place!” Moseley said. “My family came for a baseball tournament but we had an epic vacation. We met incredibly friendly people, swam in the lake, learned about the local history and watched plenty of baseball. One night we were headed back to dinner and we spotted the Mt. Otsego Ski Shop. I thought it might be a private garage but my friend informed me that he learned to ski at the nearby rope tow. Very cool. I can’t wait to come back!”