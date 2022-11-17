Ommegang Brews for Veterans
By TED MEBUST
In support of veterans nationwide, Brewery Ommegang’s recent Hops for Heroes event raised funds for Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit organization that provides aid to active military, veterans and their families. Participating breweries throughout the country produced a special Veteran’s Day batch, Homefront IPA, the proceeds of which exclusively benefit the nonprofit’s mission.
“When we were putting this together, I immediately thought, ‘we have to get Ommegang involved,’” said PJ Baunach, chair of Soldier’s Angels board of directors and former resident of Richfield Springs.
Soldiers’ Angels holds a voting seat on the Veterans Affairs National Advisory Council and its programs aid active duty military, veterans, military families, and wounded service members.
Ommegang’s alehouse hosted a packed house of customers hoping to win the accompanying raffle, which included a specially designed baseball bat, among other gift shop and brewery goods.
For more information about Soldiers’ Angels, visit soldiersangels.org.