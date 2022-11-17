Ommegang Brews for Veterans

Soldier’s Angels Board Chair PJ Baunach works to register raffle participants alongside SA volunteers Terry and Bill. (Photo by Ted Mebust)

By TED MEBUST

In support of veterans nationwide, Brewery Ommegang’s recent Hops for Heroes event raised funds for Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit organization that provides aid to active military, veterans and their families. Participating breweries throughout the country produced a special Veteran’s Day batch, Homefront IPA, the proceeds of which exclusively benefit the nonprofit’s mission.

“When we were putting this together, I immediately thought, ‘we have to get Ommegang involved,’” said PJ Baunach, chair of Soldier’s Angels board of directors and former resident of Richfield Springs.

Soldiers’ Angels holds a voting seat on the Veterans Affairs National Advisory Council and its programs aid active duty military, veterans, military families, and wounded service members.

Ommegang’s alehouse hosted a packed house of customers hoping to win the accompanying raffle, which included a specially designed baseball bat, among other gift shop and brewery goods.

For more information about Soldiers’ Angels, visit soldiersangels.org.