On Ballot, Stammel Says He Will Retire

He Clears Way For Michelle Catan,

A Democrat Running As GOP Line

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – County Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-Town of Oneonta, who is on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election, announced today he has changed his mind and will not run for a fourth term afternoon.

“Many local elected officials remain in positions longer than expected because they cannot find someone to replace them,” he said in a statement released today. On learning Michelle Catan, “another qualified Democrat,” is running against him on the Republican line, he decided “I have no interest in tripping her up or blocking her path.”

“Michelle Catan is someone who I think highly of and have previously reached out to offering political opportunity,” Stammel said. “Her expertise and experience with small business will serve the county well, particularly as we transition from overcoming the immediate public health threat of COVID to a longer-term project to repair the immense economic damage that has been inflicted.

In deciding not to run again, Stammel becomes the second Democratic incumbent to leave the board, along with Danny Lapin, who represent Oneonta’s Wards 5-6. Lapin plans to focus on his duties as city Planning Commission chair, and run for mayor in 2023.

Stammel, who is SUNY Oneonta’s Title IX administrator, as well as maintaining a private practice, said, “Daytime meetings in Cooperstown are simply not sustainable or compatible with my full-time employment.”