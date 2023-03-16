On the Prowl

Photo by David Oroszi

ONEONTA—Molly, an 8-year-old Bengal cat owned by avid photographer David Oroszi, already has a fan following. Pictures of Molly were shared online by Davenport Veterinary Clinic, where she is a patient. The photo above has received more than 13,000 views! We invite you to send pictures of your furry, feathered or finned friends to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in the newspapers. In the coming days, Molly and a host of other beloved pets will be available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website. Look for the link to “Furever Friends and Purrfect Pals.”