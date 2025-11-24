One Dead in Village of Cooperstown House Fire

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services reports that a fatal residential structure fire occurred on the morning of Saturday, November 21 in the Village of Cooperstown.

According to Emergency Services Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Otsego County 911 dispatched the Cooperstown Fire Department for a reported house fire at 125 Lake Street. The Cooperstown Fire Department and the Cooperstown Police Department, along with mutual aid from the Fly Creek, Hartwick Company #2 and Milford fire departments, responded.

Firefighters from Cooperstown entered the residence for suppression and search operations, and located an elderly female inside, Jones reported. Cooperstown Fire Department EMS personnel pronounced the occupant deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. According to the Otsego County Real Property Lookup, the owners of the residence are Scott and Tracy Fauver of Bedford, New York.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and Emergency Services has requested the assistance of the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control for support in the investigation process.

“The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services extends its condolences to the family and all of those affected by today’s tragic event,” Jones said in an e-mail.

Additional information may be released as it becomes available, officials said.