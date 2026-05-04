TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 5

Cooperstown Residents Gather

for Meet and Greet

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Held first Tuesday of each month. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANT SALE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, singles or packs to support the Parent Teacher Organization. Continues 6-7 p.m. on 5/6 and 5-7 p.m. on 5/7. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1423839456424236&set=a.466767415464783

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Susquehanna Greenway, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

ADULT EDUCATION—10 a.m. “The World Turned Upside Down: The Real Revolutions.” Presented by Ed Sanborn. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY—10 a.m. “A Visit to ‘Otsego: A Meeting Place.’” Toddlers do a beading activity. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dorset Button Making. Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

VETERANS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Veterans’ Lunch and Veteran of the Month Ceremony. All veterans and their families are invited. Held first Tuesday of each month. Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center. The Armory, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3044270689296876/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ADULT EDUCATION—3 p.m. “The Alexander Technique for Posture and Movement and Vision.” Presented by Bob Bradley. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues on 5/12, 5/19 and 5/26. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RAFFLE—7 p.m. “Memorial Day Meat Raffle.” Purchase tickets from any member or stop by the fire department. Drawing to be held 5/19. West Laurens Fire Department, 2766 State Highway 23, West Laurens. (607) 386-4552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385697076925119&set=a.462741532554016

HERITAGE—7 p.m. “AmFolk: An Evening of Armenian Dance, Music and Heritage.” Donations suggested. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1782720826037873/?rdid=SvUfyyQRG42FNL3v&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1Gzd4ZWj6Z%2F#

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Rock Ensemble Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

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