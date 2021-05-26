Oneonta beats CV in baseball

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta won its second its second Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball game in a row and topped .500 by defeating Chenango Valley, 4-3, in Binghamton.

Seamus Catella and Aidan Gelbsman combined on a five hitter, striking out 11 hitters.

Gelbsman picked up the win in relief, as OHS came back from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning. Jordan Goble paced Oneonta’s at the plate with two hits and two RBI, including a key RBI hit in the three-run sixth inning.

Oneonta (6-5) plays at Owego at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 26.

Oneonta 4, Chenango Valley 3

Oneonta 000 013 0 – 4 7 4

CV 000 120 0 – 3 5 1

Winning pitcher: Aidan Gelbsman

Losing Pitcher: Steve Paultre