St. James Episcopal Church in Oneonta plans a mission fundraiser for schools in the Dominican Republic and Santa Cruz for Saturday, January 29, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The event takes place at the church at 305 Main Street and features open-dinner chili and cornbread and chicken burritos available on either a dine-in or take-out basis.

The cost is $7.00 for adults, $5.00 for children; all are welcome, and please wear your mask!