Advertisement. Advertise with us

Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann takes the oath of office with Judge Robert Gouldin as Buttermann’s wife, Ana Laura Gonzalez, looks on. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

Oneonta Mayor Vows To Be ‘Unremitting’ in Swearing-in Speech

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
ONEONTA

New Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann, a Democrat, was sworn in at City Hall on January 1. Fellow Democrat Carolyn Marks was also sworn in as councilmember for the 7th Ward by Oneonta City Court Judge Robert Gouldin.

Buttermann’s brief speech reflected on two quotes from President Abraham Lincoln.

“I hope in doing so, you can see a little bit of how I think, and how I feel about the position that I now hold,” Buttermann said.

Saying he shared what Lincoln described as his “peculiar ambition” to “have no other so great as that of being truly esteemed of my fellow-men, by rendering myself worthy of their esteem,” Buttermann said that that esteem did not come from his election night win.

“It started when someone said to me that they thought I might be able to do this job.” He added that his confidence comes from his wife, Ana Laura Gonzalez, who has supported his journey.

The second Lincoln quote referenced by Buttermann, from Lincoln’s 1832 Illinois legislature race, was that “if elected, they [the voters] will have conferred a favor upon me, for which I shall be unremitting in my labors to compensate.”

Buttermann said, “I, too, will be unremitting in my labors to compensate the favors you have all conferred upon me.

“In doing so, I hope that the condition of Oneonta will be such that the qualities of this community we all hold dear will be evermore evident for future generations to enjoy.”

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Boomhower Throws Hat in Ring as Tague Vacates Assembly Seat

“The fact of the matter is we’re facing a cost of living crisis. Life has become unaffordable for too many of us. It costs too much for people to provide for their families, to put food on their tables, or heat their homes,” Boomhower said in a press release, “and people are being priced out of their homes, out of their communities.”…
January 8, 2026

Editorial: Stars Shine in Otsego County

As the world turns, our friends and neighbors are illuminating the dark with their light and, if you are as tired of politicking, filibustering, grandstanding and prevaricating as we are, you will welcome the chance to celebrate these shining Otsego County stars.…
January 8, 2026

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Reflections at Year’s End

Over the years I’ve written on a very wide variety of topics, from the mesmerizing experience of locking eyes with a butterfly, to sharing thoughts on the state and condition of political discourse. With respect to the latter, there seems to be less discourse and more digging into ideological foxholes, which never ever leads to any good for the commonwealth.…
January 8, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE