Oneonta Middle School artist wins national honors

Oneonta Middle School student Madelyn Ellis, center, displays the poster that earned her first-place honors in the 2022 ‘Kids Safe Online’ Poster Contest, sponsored by the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). K-12 students across the country submitted posters for the contest; 13 will be included in the next “Kids Safe Online Activity Book.’ MS-ISAC members nationwide will use Madelyn’s poster to spread cybersecurity awareness, calling it ‘a stunning design that reminds us to watch our digital footprint. Every text we send, every message we keep, and every file we download can carry dangers with it if we’re not careful.’ From left to right are OMS Principal Tom Molle, Oneonta schools Director of IT Services Bonnie Nobiling, Madelyn Ellis, Library / Media Specialist Kathy Steins, and OMS art teacher Sue Morell.