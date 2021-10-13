Oneonta opens ‘bark park’ in Neahwa

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

After more than a year of planning, Oneonta opened a dog park in Neahwa Park with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The dog park will be open during daylight hours for the remainder of this fall. The facility will close for the winter months, but will reopen in the spring 2022. The dog park is located near the skatepark and public parking is available for visitors to both facilities in that section of the park.

The park features two play areas, one for larger dogs and one for smaller ones.