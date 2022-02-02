Oneonta Police seek surveillance camera help in SUNY investigation

As its investigation into last week’s death of a SUNY student continues, the Oneonta Police Department released a statement Wednesday, February 2, asking city residents in certain neighborhoods with surveillance cameras to check their devices for possible sightings of 20-year-old Tyler Lopresti-Castro.

The statement reads: “At this time, the Oneonta Police Department is seeking assistance from those members of the public who may have surveillance cameras covering the center-city streets west of East Street, the Chestnut Street or River Street corridors, Winney Hill Road, Oneida Street, Route 205, State Highway 28 to County Highway 48 within the City of Oneonta and Town of Oneonta.”

OPD asks residents to check their cameras for pedestrians and vehicles between midnight and 2:15 a.m. on January 27.

Police say investigators were able to preserve the victim’s cell phone and are in the process of conducting a forensic analysis on it – including data from phone providers, social media accounts, location data analysis, proximal IP addresses, surveillance video, interviews of associates, medical records, and examinations.

The statement reads: “It is understandable that there are questions in a case such as this. Many police investigations are arduous undertakings that may last weeks, months, and sometimes longer. Video must be reviewed, electronic devices sent to a forensics lab for analysis, records processed by corporations and sent to law enforcement for examination.”

OPD says the cases remains an active investigation, with no additional information to be released at this time. Those with tips can call the Oneonta Police Department at (607)-432-1111.