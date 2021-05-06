Oneonta sweeps CV in tennis

Chris Caton swept at first singles and Oneonta won every match against visiting Chenango Valley at Wilber Park in Oneonta on Thursday, May 6. CV lost the five contested matches and forfeited the bottom two singles matches.

Oneonta 7, Chenango Valley 0

At Wilber Park, Oneonta

Singles: Chris Catan (O) def. Gavin Mercik (CV) 6-0, 6-0.

Max Madej (O) def. Andrew Clark (CV) 6-0, 6-0.

CV forfeited two singles matches.

Doubles: Jayden Zakala, Tyler Zakala (O) def. Chad Cole, Gavin Laskowsky (CV) 6-2, 6-1.

Dylan Shaughnessy, Stephen Mendez (O) def. Caydin Gates, Gabi Wright (CV) 6-2, 6-1.

Tobias Carter, Peyton Mackey (O) def. Cameron Singer, Kolin Parks (CV) 6-0, 6-0.

Oneonta will play at Norwich at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.