Democrat Will Rivera is the Town of Oneonta’s first Latino supervisor. (Photo provided)

Oneonta Town Officials Sworn In on Jan. 1st

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

ONEONTA

New Town of Oneonta officials were sworn in on January 1 at Oneonta Town Hall. Officials included Democratic Town Supervisor Will Rivera, his appointed deputy town supervisor, Republican Trish Riddell Kent, and re-elected Town Clerk Ryan Pereira, a Democrat. Otsego County Supreme Court Judge Brian Burns conducted the ceremony.

“Town Hall belongs to the people of Oneonta,” Rivera said. “This role isn’t something I own. It’s something I’m trusted to take care of.”

With most municipalities recently moved to even-year elections by state law, the term will only be for one year. Rivera has said he plans to run for re-election for a full two-year term.

Some issues expected to come before the Oneonta Town Board this year include the beginning of developing a new town comprehensive plan; short-term rentals; and the controversial AI research center proposal from Eco-Yotta Inc.