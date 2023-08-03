Advertisement. Advertise with us

Oneonta Visions Now Open

ANNA HILLIS (Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Oneonta native Anna Hillis is the manager of Visions Federal Credit Union’s new branch, located in the WellNow Plaza at 5001 State Route 23. As part of the branch’s grand opening celebrations, Visions is inviting the local community to visit the new facility, where they can learn about the credit union mission, services, and financial wellness resources, or open new accounts.

Their first in Otsego County, the Visions Oneonta branch offers accounts and financial services for individuals, businesses, and nonprofits and is equipped with a full-service teller line, office space for loan and account services, a walk-up ATM, an overnight depository, instant card printing services, and more.

“Thanks to our remote services like digital banking and our Contact Center, we’ve been serving hundreds of Oneonta residents over the last several years,” said Branch Manager Hillis. “Now, we’re happy to introduce these in-person resources and local staff to support them on their financial journey as we welcome new members, too.”

Born and raised in Oneonta, Hillis is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta with more than 10 years of experience in financial services.

Hired in March as branch manager, she said, “Through Visions, I get to make a positive impact every day by giving back to my hometown and caring for the local community.”

To coincide with the grand opening, Visions is offering a promotional share certificate that can only be opened at their Oneonta branch with newly-deposited funds. Available for a limited time, the certificate promises a high rate with a short term, and additional details are available online at visionsfcu.org/oneonta.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bassett Project Back on Track

According to attorney Matthew E. Hamlin, geotechnical testing of the Templeton Foundation’s Averill Road property has been completed.…

New Trailer a Game Changer for County Animal Rescue

On Thursday, July 27, the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services made a presentation to the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals that marks a significant milestone in animal welfare efforts in this county. Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones and two of his staff members were on hand at the SQSPCA to officially introduce shelter officials to a brand new livestock trailer for use in farm animal rescues, as well as an animal response trailer fully stocked with supplies and equipment needed for emergency rescues in general.…

Cooperstown Native Makes Good at Rowing Nationals

Colin Wilcox didn’t think he would ever return to rowing. The 2016 Cooperstown Central School graduate and Long Island resident competed at the collegiate level at SUNY Geneseo, but he thought his career had ended when the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to his senior season. After more than two years out of practice, he returned to the sport with the New York Athletic Club and put up impressive performances at two national competitions in July.…