Oneonta’s CAB Advises New Limitations On OPD

ONEONTA – The City of Oneonta’s Community Advisory Board released its report, titled “Police Department Reform & Reinvention Collaborative,” a few minutes ago.

Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to adopt the plan, meeting the governor’s April 1 deadline, said Mayor Gary Herzig, who had expected City Hall would miss the deadline.

Among many recommendations, the report includes a limitation of expressions of political views by on-duty police officers, limits no-knock warrants, upgrade use-of-force training, and establishes a community board to review police on an ongoing basis.