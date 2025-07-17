Onondaga County Reports on Case of West Nile Virus, EEEV Detected in Mosquitos

ONONDAGA COUNTY—Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson announced on Wednesday, July 16 that the first human case of West Nile virus infection since 2019 has been reported in an elderly adult residing in the Town of Cicero. The individual was hospitalized, has since been discharged, and is currently recovering, Anderson said.

Additionally, Eastern equine encephalitis virus was detected in mosquitoes collected from a mosquito trap located on East Taft Road in the Town of Cicero through the Onondaga County Health Department’s mosquito surveillance program.

See the full press release here: https://healthnews.ongov.net/human-case-of-wnv-eee-in-mosquitoes-7-16-25/