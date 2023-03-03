Onward and Upward

ONEONTA—Ellin Falin captured this photograph of her handsome fellow, Basil, after he successfully climbed his first tree. This new weekly series highlights animals and the important role they play in our lives— whether furry, feathered or scaled; with fins, paws or hooves. We invite you to send your photos to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one animal to be highlighted in the newspapers and online. All photos will appear on our website, in the “Furever Friends and Purrfect Pets” photo album.