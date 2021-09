Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, active COVID cases in Otsego County have reached 121 with five hospitalizations, according to the Otsego County Department of Health.

The county’s DOH reported 22 new cases Tuesday, which brought Otsego County over 100.

The DOH continued to encourage people who have not gotten the vaccine yet to do so as it reduces risk of hospitalization and death.