Letter from the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce

Festival of Trees Is Cancelled

We regret to inform you that the upcoming Festival of Trees will be canceled this year due to a lack of participation. Despite our efforts to bring the event to life, we were unable to gather the support needed to make it a successful experience for our community.

We understand this may be disappointing, and we truly appreciate the interest shown by those who have expressed excitement about the event. We remain hopeful that, with your continued support, we can bring the Festival of Trees back in future years.

Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you at our other upcoming events. Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at (607) 432-4500.

Otsego County Chamber of Commerce