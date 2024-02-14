Advertisement. Advertise with us

Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Seeks Nominations

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for the following annual awards: the Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award, the Business of the Year Award and the 2024 Breakthrough Award, according to a recent press release.

The Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award is given to a citizen of Otsego County who has made a long-term impact on our region and who gives back to the community. The Otsego County Chamber Business of the Year Award recognizes a business in Otsego County that has made a consistent and substantial impact in the community. The Breakthrough Award is a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit and is given to a business or individual in Otsego County that has shown innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and growth potential.

Nominations can be made here: https://form.jotform.com/info_info671_Chamber/2024-annual-dinner-award-nomination

These awards will be presented at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Spring Dinner and Awards Ceremony on April 25 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel. Tickets are $119.00 each or $999.00 for a table of 10.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (607) 432-4500 or contact Katrina Van Zandt at kvanzandt@otsegocc.com, Karen Laing at klaing@otsegocc.com, or Sean Lewis at slewis@otsegocc.com.

