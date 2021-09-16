Otsego County reports new COVID death

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Otsego County’s Department of Health reported Thursday, Sept. 16, that another county resident has died of the coronavirus.

The death brings Otsego’s total number of COVID deaths to 67, and 48 in 2021.

In addition, 20 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the current number of positive cases to 173. According to county figures, there are about 200 cases per 100,000 people and a 5.5% positivity rate, meaning Otsego is considered to be at a high level of community transmission.