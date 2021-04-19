Otsego County to

bring back micro-grants

April 30th deadline for 2021 events to submit proposals

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County has announced it will continue its micro-grant program for community events in 2021.

The deadline for groups to request a share of up to $50,000 in funding is Friday, April 30. Participating groups and events must be located in Otsego County to qualify.

Sponsors must explain their event in detail and tell the Board of Representative’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee how the event will draw visitors to the area. If it is new event, the application must describe the market segment the sponsors are trying to attract.

All advertising and promotional materials created for the events must state that they are paid for in part by a grant from Otsego County Government. Brochures and information regarding other Otsego County venues and events must be made available at events.

If events are canceled for any reason other than weather, the grantee must return the grant money.

Go to www.otsegocounty.com and click on Community Events Grants Application 2021 for more information.