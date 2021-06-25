Otsego DOH: COVID on decline in county

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

A media release from the Otsego County Department of Health on Thursday, June 24, confirmed that the decline in coronavirus cases nationwide is reflected in local numbers.

According to DOH Director Heidi Bond, “Statewide New York has reached 71% of residents 18+ that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Otsego County, 61.3% of county residents 18+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 53.9% of all county residents have received first dose of COVID vaccine and 50% have completed the vaccine series.

“We have come so far in this pandemic, new infections have dramatically decreased and the vaccine is readily available,” Bond said in the media release. “If you have not been vaccinated yet please reach out and get vaccinated. You can find clinic sites at www.otsegocounty.com or www.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ and many pharmacies are offering vaccinations.”

In addition, new COVID 19 cases reported per month in 2021 have declined significantly in Otsego County, according to DOH numbers. In June there have only been 16 cases reported, down from 127 in May and a highs of 726 in March and 746 in January.

There are two active cases in Otsego County and no one hospitalized. There have been 2468 total reported cases in Otsego County in 2021

Go to www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid19.php for daily updates.