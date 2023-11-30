Outgoing OC Rep Gives Advice to Future Candidates

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

ONEONTA

CLARK OLIVER

(Photo by Adrianna Newell)

Otsego County Representative Clark Oliver, who had served District 11 (City of Oneonta Wards 1 and 2) since 2020, resigned his seat as of Wednesday, November 8. According to Oliver, he completed his Master of Public Administration at the University at Albany in June and did not run for re-election this cycle because he planned to look for employment out of the area.

Although he had intended to serve his final term to completion, Oliver was offered a position with New York State in the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence as a gender violence prevention specialist. In this capacity, Oliver will be conducting policy analysis to aid survivors of domestic violence as they interact with the child support system and attain economic security.

“Some of my work will be directly with other New York State counties, so completing the term while starting the position would be potentially conflictual,” Oliver said in a recent press release.

He began his new job with the state on November 9.

First elected in 2019 at the age of 21, Oliver became the youngest person ever elected to the Otsego County Board of Representatives and one of the youngest elected officials in New York State. Re-elected in 2021 with nearly 80 percent of the vote, he has served on the Human Services, Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns, Public Works, and Public Safety and Legal Affairs committees throughout his tenure.

When asked what advice he would give younger citizens interested in running for public office, Oliver offered the following words of wisdom. “The age requirements for seeking public office are what they are for a reason,” Oliver said. “Any individual above the age requirement has an equal right to seek public office, and should not let their age deter them from doing so. Make a point to knock on doors, meet the folks you are running to represent, and learn what’s important to them. A listening ear and a thoughtful, fact-based perspective is the most important thing an elected official can provide, whether you’re 18 or 80.”

When elected, younger candidates can best assimilate into their position amongst older, more established colleagues by striking a balance between sticking to their guns while also having a willingness to listen, Oliver recommended.

“Other board members have acknowledged that they were skeptical of me at first, due to my age, but I showed up, did the work and listened. I also spoke up when necessary. These are all important elements of an effective elected official,” he said. “The younger generation has a lot to offer, as do millennials, Gen X and baby boomers. We are all a part of the fabric that is the United States, and we all deserve representation. I hope I have served as an example for other young people. If I can do it, you can, too. And you should. Be respectful of your elders, but don’t be afraid to challenge them. They need it.”

Oliver said the biggest hurdles he faced while serving on the Otsego County Board of Representatives was pandemic related.

“Unquestionably the lasting fiscal effects of the pandemic were most challenging. From the initial heart-wrenching layoff of county employees to the strain on next year’s budget, it is clear that more strategic financial planning is necessary. I am confident that Administrator Wilson, his team, and my former colleagues on the board will embrace this approach, as next year’s budget will see cuts in many critical services.”

The public will feel this, too, Oliver warned.

“The board will have to increase property taxes to a level comparable to surrounding counties in order to have a more sustainable source of revenue,” he explained. “COVID showed us the risks of relying upon a volatile source of revenue (sales tax) and the implications when that revenue stream is no longer available to the same degree we’re used to.

“I encourage residents of Otsego County to look closely at their tax bill, and compare the amount of money paid to the state, the school district, their town/village/city, and the county. The county portion is almost certainly the lowest. I understand the financial burdens many are facing, but we need to continue to provide critical services to the most needy among us, to fund public safety and law enforcement, to keep our roads paved and clear in the winter, to provide mental health services to our county’s homeless… need I go on? I hope an extra $80.00-$120.00 investment in our county’s well-being will be worth it to local taxpayers,” he said.

Oliver said his goal when elected to the Board of Representatives was to serve his district to the best of his ability and to make them proud.

“I wish I had done more during my tenure to improve our financial situation that I laid out above, but I have faith my former colleagues will do what is needed to make county government efficient and effective. I have learned so much, and I thank my former constituents for putting their faith in me for the last four years. I’ve done my best, and I hope I’ve done them proud,” he added.

Oliver highlights the creation of the county ambulance service, which has been statistically proven to increase response times and thus save lives, the overseeing of the newly created county administrator position, and the kindness and bipartisan spirit he brought to the table as highlights of his tenure.