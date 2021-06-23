Outlaws top Elmira on road, 4-2

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Kieran Finnegan struck out eight Elmira batters as Oneonta won its third game of the 2021 season, beating the host Pioneers, 4-2, Tuesday, June 22.

Finnegan gave up two runs early, but settled in to pitch six strong innings for Oneonta, giving up five hits and two walks.

Kyle Mahady got the save, giving up one hit but striking out two batters in the ninth inning.

Keoni Coloma drove in two runs and Mario Demera went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Oneonta.

Holden Wilder took the loss for Elmira, including giving up the go-ahead run to Oneonta in the fourth inning on a wild pitch that scored Brenden Harris.

Oneonta (3-10) hosts Glens Falls at 7:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Damaschke Field in Oneonta.