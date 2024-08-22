Gilbertsville Fire Department President John Mason, flanked by Christine Wilder and Brian Hall, carries the U.S. flag in the GFD’s sesquicentennial parade held on August 17. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Parade, Fireworks Celebrate CFD’s 150th Anniversary

By TERESA WINCHESTER

GILBERTSVILLE

On August 17, 1874, a group of citizens living in the then-unincorporated Village of Gilbertsville voted to form a new organization to be known as “Eagle Fire and Engine Company.” One hundred and fifty years later, to the day, the Eagle Fire and Engine Company, commonly referred to as the Gilbertsville Fire Department, marked its sesquicentennial with a parade and fireworks. The parade began at 7 p.m.

Some 50 people lined Commercial Street to watch the event while others stood in front of their homes as the parade wound through the streets of Gilbertsville. Rolling along behind the color brigade was the company’s original hose and cart. The GFD’s “attack truck,” known as “Big Mike,” was accompanied by the department’s other vehicles—a tanker and a brush truck. The GFD was joined in the parade by other area departments and their fire engines: Sidney, Morris, South New Berlin, and Wells Bridge. The Sidney contingent also included a 1929 Model-A Ford. The parade ended at Centennial Park, where the Ladies’ Auxiliary sold hotdogs and other refreshments, and where a spectacular fireworks show took place at dusk. An anonymous party donated the fireworks.

Besides its anniversary, the department was also celebrating the arrival of a new ambulance for the emergency squad—a four-wheel drive Ford-F Chassis, one of the first of its kind in the area, according to GFD Fire Chief Dave Robinson. Donations to help defray costs of the new vehicle may be sent to Gilbertsville Fire Department, PO Box 72, Gilbertsville, NY 13776, said Robinson, who at a GFD clambake on August 18 was recognized as “Fireman of the Year.”

Another cause for celebration was the department’s first-place designation for “Best Appearing Company” at both the Otsego and the Chenango fair parades. GFD also won “Best in Class” at the Chenango County Fair parade. James “Jimmy” Van Dusen is the department’s parade chairman, responsible for assembling banners, ensuring attendance and doing necessary paper work for parades.

A 1929 Model-A Ford from the Sidney Fire Department was featured in the Gilbertsville Fire Department’s sesquicentennial parade, held in Gilbertsville on August 17. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

The pride felt by the current GFD for these distinctions echoes the department’s proud history. The company formed following a series of devastating local fires in the 1800s. In 1866, one of these fires destroyed all business buildings on the north side of Commercial Street. In 1874, 27 buildings on both sides of Marion Avenue burned to the ground. Some of these fires were said to be caused by a “firebug,” an arsonist unidentified to this day.

“It was obvious that Gilbertsville needed fire-fighting equipment and a trained company of fire-fighters to cope with further outbreaks,” wrote Douglas McKee (d. 1997) in a history of the company edited by Leigh Eckmair, historian for the Town of Butternuts and Village of Gilbertsville. The history is undated but the latest date mentioned in it is 1977.

An account of the first fire engine’s public demonstration on August 22, 1874 appeared in the “Morris Chronicle:” “Our new fire engine works admirably; quite a crowd of people congregated near the baptist [sic] Church Saturday evening to witness the trial of the engine. It done [sic] much better than a majority of our people expected, some plainly saw the water go over the silver ball on top of the spire, and some were quite positive that it fell short, however all had to admit that the engine done [sic] well, and can be made to much better with proper management.”

Between 1874 and 1896, major fires continued to destroy both homes and businesses in various parts of Gilbertsville, despite the best efforts of firemen on the scene. Fighting fires in winter proved particularly problematic. Describing a February 1895 conflagration, McKee wrote, “Among the Fireman there were many frozen feet, fingers and ears and one was injured when he fell from the bridge into the brook on his back.”

Brennan Finch, left, and Jenna Carpenter pull the original Gilbertsville Fire Department hose and cart in the GFD sesquicentennial parade held on August 17. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Ruinous fires continued, calling forth the necessity of a community water supply. After the February 1895 fire, the “Otsego Journal,” according to McKee, launched a publicity campaign urging the village to incorporate and finance the building of a water system. On March 21, 1896, a special vote authorized the village to do so. One month later, the village voted for a public water system and by July of the same year, L.J. Richardson of Owego enlisted 35 Italian laborers to construct the system, which was completed in September, McKee recounts.

Since mid-century, GFD has been supported by two indispensable units. In 1955, the wives of the fire department members formed a Ladies’ Auxiliary (Eagle Fire and Hose Company, No. 3). “Since that time hundreds of gallons of coffee, thousands of donuts and as many sandwiches have been served at fires, emergencies, and any other time the Firemen deemed them necessary,” according to a program from the 1963 Otsego County Fireman’s Association Convention, held in Gilbertsville.

Current auxiliary President Heather Wilcox says the work of the organization remains much the same.

“Our main task is to support firemen on scene and do any other tasks they ask of us,” Wilcox said, adding that the auxiliary maintains the kitchen area of the firehouse, stocks shelves, and raises funds for the department’s work.

The auxiliary counts 14 members, 12 of them active. Two of its three founding members, Darline Hill and Patricia Stensland, are still on the membership roll. Founding member Elizabeth “Betty” Van Dusen died in June 2022.

Three “near tragedies” in the summer of 1960 resulted in the formation of an emergency squad. Thirteen department members completed advanced first aid training, and, with the acquisition of a 1954 Cadillac ambulance, the fire department’s emergency squad was formed. This was reported to be the first ambulance corps in Otsego County, according to 43-year squad member and current Captain Steve Gayle. When a new certification became available, some squad members became emergency medical technicians, and some then trained as critical care technicians, certified to provide advanced life support care. Three squad members became New York State certified EMT instructors, training countless EMS responders throughout the county, Gayle wrote in an e-mail communication.

The department, a non-profit organization, is member-owned and currently counts 39 firefighters, emergency squad personnel, and auxiliary members. All are volunteers. Its longest continually serving member is Jim Pochy, who has served for 60 years—21 of those as chief. Pochy was recognized for his service at the August 18 clambake, where Pochy’s wife, Susie, and her fellow auxiliary member, Cathy Osborne, received recognition for 55 years of service to the Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Membership in the Gilbertsville Fire Department includes three generations of the same family. From left, Mike Tiffany, first assistant chief; his granddaughter, junior firefighter Jenna Carpenter; and Nate Tiffany, second assistant chief, Mike’s son and Jenna’s uncle. (Photo provided)

On the other end of the spectrum, junior firefighter Jenna Carpenter,16, represents the future of the GFD. She is the granddaughter of Michael Tiffany, GFD first assistant fire chief, and niece of Nate Tiffany, second assistant fire chief. She recently participated in junior firefighting training in McDonough (Chenango County), where she received a certificate of excellence.

In his history, McKee wrote, “The training goes on. The drills go on. So does the fund raising, the equipment and building maintenance, the chicken barbecues and, we hope, the parades.”

He may as well have been writing about today’s GFD. Rest in peace, Mr. McKee—on Saturday, August 17, the parade did, indeed, go on.