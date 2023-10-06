Pathfinder Village Announces ‘I Am’ Campaign

EDMESTON—The talents and community connections of individuals with Down syndrome will be highlighted by Pathfinder Village through a new “I Am” campaign as part of its celebration of October as National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

During the nationally observed month, Pathfinder Village will feature Down syndrome facts and updates on its Facebook and Instagram social media, and will concurrently highlight Pathfinder’s self-advocacy group, Council Rock, through regular posts. Group members will share “I Am” statements to highlight their individual strengths, goals and roles in the community.

“Council Rock is Pathfinder’s residents’ advisory and advocacy group that volunteers at events and supports other community activities. The group also is a forum for individuals to share their concerns about issues that affect their lives, including equal access, choice, and public policy,” said Council Rock Advisor Brittany Goodrich, the director of the Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome at Pathfinder Village. “Through this new campaign, we hope to share our inclusive message for individuals of all abilities and encourage people to consider and share their own ‘I Am’ statements.”

The “I Am” campaign aligns with a statewide campaign announced earlier this year by the state’s Office for People With Developmental Disabilities called “Look Beyond My Disability.” OPWDD’s campaign encourages the public to recognize and combat stigmas that people with developmental disabilities encounter in their daily lives.

In addition to social media posts, Pathfinder will also make several announcements and offer outreach events during National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. As part of Pathfinder’s biennial Family Day on Saturday, October 7, Community Hero Awards will be announced which recognize community members who have promoted Down syndrome awareness and have provided valuable assistance and support to Pathfinder. The Family Day event will also recognize the achievements of outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer Paul C. Landers, who is retiring after a 15-year tenure leading the organization.

To share its expertise in Down syndrome and aging, the Village’s Kennedy Willis Center will host a four-part webinar Lunch and Learn webinar series, “Nurturing Your Best Self through Music, Art, Movement & Mindfulness” starting on Wednesday, October 25. Registration is $30.00 for the entire series; each session begins at noon and is hosted by Goodrich and Dr. Adel Herge, OTD, OTR/L, FAOTA of Jefferson Eldercare, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. To register, visit pathfindervillage.org/innovation-kwc/education.