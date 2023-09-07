Letter from Maggie Patrick, Terry Yoder, Charlene Wells and Erin VanDewerker Seeley

Clerks Endorse MacGuire Benton

We are happy to go on record supporting the candidacy of MacGuire Benton for Otsego County clerk. A lifelong Otsego County resident and dedicated public servant, MacGuire brings to the table his experience in the public and private sector. He served in county government as deputy elections commissioner. He’s served in local government as a village board member and has a background in small-business operations. Most recently, he’s worked at Cooperstown Distillery on their expansion project and national sales division. He’s a proven leader in Otsego County.

His commitment to accessibility, high quality customer service and ensuring the office of the County Clerk and DMV does more for our residents has earned him our support. We trust that he will always go the extra mile and deliver for our communities. We urge Otsego County voters to elect MacGuire Benton our next Otsego County Clerk on Tuesday, November 7th.

Maggie Patrick

Richfield Town Clerk (D)

Terry Yoder

Unadilla Town Clerk (R)

Charlene Wells

New Lisbon Town Clerk (D)

Erin VanDewerker Seeley

Roseboom Town Clerk (D)