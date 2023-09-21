Letter from Charlie Pierce

Re: School Situation

Thank you for your fairly easy to understand struggling with low state, county and local test scores in reading and math article on August 24. I predict scores will continue to drop, especially here in Upstate New York. Actually, the solutions are simple…but not likely to change.

First, a bit of my background as a retired, permanently certified elementary, reading, all classes of special education, including learning disabilities. Teacher of 18 years on earnings of $5,200 to $17,000. I could not support my family on that pay. My BS degree and 38 graduate hours cost me more than my total gross earnings; and that does not include my time, travel, etc.

A War Veterans’ Scholarship did help with $500.00. The numbers of students assigned to me were two to three times reasonable or legal limits; and we teachers were required to do many extra duties beyond teaching without added pay. I was told I would do Saturday tutoring for $5.00. No prep time, no paid mileage for 34 miles each Saturday as I showed up in a suit jacket and tie in flea-infested homes for a gross $5.00. That consumed half of my Saturdays. $5.00!!!

Upstate school boards are dominated by a political party which I have witnessed since 1966 holding teachers down. I never used it, but my family qualified for food stamps, etc. With no contract for more than five years, we went on strike. The GOP instituted The Taylor Law, which costs every teacher four days’ pay…three for penalty and one for the day lost.

We each lost eight days’ pay, over a week’s pay for striking two days. Education laws require 180 days of school per year. The superintendent scheduled us for 186 days, so we lost no education time…but my $5,200.00 gross pay was diminished by $221.00. It is hard to consider school boards care for teachers in Upstate New York. I paid into the NYSTRS every paycheck.

Lied to, I waited until age 70 to start my retirement there. Susan, in Albany, told me on the phone I would have to pay $4,000.00 in arrears before they would deposit $88.00 a month into my checking account! She refused to explain “arrears.”

I also paid into that retirement system for my USAF, for my work at SUCO, for my year-plus at the NYS Division for Youth, and for 11 years as a sub at the USPS. Those would bring it up to the $88.00 per month.

I loved teaching, and I loved the students, parents and communities. I was well-received…but as one comedian said, “You can’t eat that prestige!”

After the swat in the face from the strike, many of us left. I would venture a guess the most popular teachers left…sadly.

Our area has four colleges. Students who marry “hang around” while a spouse finishes his or her college. They take any job, regardless of low pay. Area schools are having more troubles now getting teachers. A worker can make more waitressing, or working for Corning or Amphenol. And get more respect! Have you ever heard the term “brain drain?”

My supervisor blamed me for reporting negatively to the state education department. I absolutely did not, but thank you for whoever did! So many things are wrong in too many school systems. It hurts everyone, especially those students counting on us to prepare them for a confusing, complicated life. Like in the south, I expect it to not get better. It is easier to control those who are less educated.

Charlie Pierce

Otego