Plaide Palette Evolves from One-room Studio to Full Service Shop

BUSINESS PROFILE

CHERRY VALLEY

Plaide Palette started business in 1983 in the Oliver Judd House, 45 Main Street, as a ceramic studio and tartan painting business, specializing in wedding cake tops, Santas, and green men.

A small, one-room shop was opened in the front of the building to sell ceramics produced by the studio. A work and kiln area was added at the same time in the rear of the building.

Over the years, the shop has expanded to five rooms, a display area and porch.

“We have added local honey and maple syrup, foods and teas from Britain, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, regional mushroom teas, tartan fabric, Irish woolens, scarves, and a complete line of incense and metaphysical products, including pendulums,” said owner Susan Murray-Miller.

“We now have one of the largest and most complete crystal and mineral rooms in the area and we encourage you to ask about the rocks and crystals,” she added.

Murray-Miller is the author of many books, especially on the history of Cherry Valley. She is the historian for both the Town of Cherry Valley and the Village of Cherry Valley, an ordained demonologist, and a certified dowser. Susan’s daughter, Mairi Meehan, works on her pottery in the studio and her creations are displayed in the shop.

“Please stop by, poke around, ask questions and have a cup of tea,” invited Murray-Miller. “We look forward to your visit!”