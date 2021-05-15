Police gather in Cooperstown for community outreach

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – In honor of National Police Week, officers from the village of Cooperstown Police Department, the New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department met with members of the community Saturday, May 15, in Pioneer Park.

The officers gave out safety information, showed off a K-9 officer and met with members of the community, many of whom thanked the officers for their service.

The get together was the idea of Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavalieri, who said he wanted community members to get to know his and other police officers in a different way.

“I want people to know we are human, just like everybody else,” Cavalieri said. “I want to restore trust between police departments and the communities they serve.”

National Police Week is from Sunday, May 9 to Saturday, May 15.