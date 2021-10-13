Positive COVID tests force football schedule changes at Unatego

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

According to school officials at Unatego Central School, a teacher and elementary school student have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the school is delaying two football games originally scheduled for the next two weeks.

According to a message posted on the UCS website by Superintendent David Richards on Tuesday, Oct. 12, the school was informed Tuesday about the two positive tests. The student was last in school Thursday, Oct. 7, and the teacher was last in school Friday, Oct. 8, Richards said.

In the case of the student no contact tracing or quarantines will be necessary, Richards said, but with the teacher, the district is working with the Otsego County Department of Health on contact tracing.