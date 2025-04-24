Public Meeting Set for this Thursday

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown invites business owners and the public to attend an upcoming meeting about the Small Projects Fund grant program awarded to the village through the NY Forward program. This meeting will include information about the project eligibility area, eligible and ineligible projects, timelines, application review, and available technical assistance.

Community members are encouraged to attend, participate and ask questions, village officials said. The meeting will take place on Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. The meeting agenda includes: New York Forward Small Projects Fund details; eligible and ineligible projects; program and project timelines; application submission and review; and more.

The village’s Small Project Fund of $300,000.00 was awarded as part of its $4.5 million NY Forward grant, to be used for facade restoration, small building improvements, public art and business assistance.

NY Forward is a central component of New York State’s economic development efforts, working together with the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to accelerate and expand the revitalization of New York’s downtowns. NY Forward serves smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through DRI. NY Forward communities are walkable, less dense areas that serve the immediate local community, and are more local in nature—focusing on the immediately surrounding residential or rural agricultural centric development.