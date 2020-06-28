Rain Turns To Clear Skies For Worcester ’20 Grads

Rain and lightning did not deter the commencement ceremony at Worcester Central School this afternoon as teachers, families and friends gathered under a tent to celebrate the graduation of the class of 2020. Above, Superintendent Tim Gonzalez, presents valedictorian James O’Dell with his diploma and award for the National Technical Honor Society. “Covid has affected everyone.” said O’Dell during his valedictory address, “But in our case, it hurt. Our last year melted away before our eyes. But our town made it special, with signs and internet celebrations…thank you all for making it special.” At right, after receiving her diploma, Kiarra Fisher receives a congratulatory kiss from her father, Bill Fisher, President of the Board. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)