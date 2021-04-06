Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › ‘Red Door’ Church Tower Under Repair After 5 Years ‘Red Door’ Church Tower Under Repair After 5 Years 04/06/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News ‘Red Door’ Church Tower Under Repair After 5 Years Andy Turner, foreground, and Mike Ansbro from of Lupini Construction, Utica, began Tuesday to remove the protective covering on the bell tower of the Red Door Church, at Walling Avenue and Main Street, Oneonta. Due to deterioration, and cover been in place since October 2016. “First United Presbyterian Church is grateful to everyone who contributed to their Tower Restoration Capital Campaign this past fall to enable them to move forward with the project,” Rev. Cynthia Walton Leavitt wrote on the church’s Facebook page. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)