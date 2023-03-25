Regional Innovation Council: Bold Vision with Many Partners

SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle addresses those gathered for the Regional Innovation Council launch at the B Side Ballroom on March 15. Photo provided.

By DAN SULLIVAN

ONEONTA

Alberto Cardelle, PhD, MPH, is the sixth president of SUNY Oneonta. Since taking office in September 2021, he has methodically overseen an assessment of the needs of the region that SUNY Oneonta lives in, and he has reached a conclusion. There are many great things going on in Otsego County, Cardelle said, but most operate in silos that inhibit efficiency, lead to duplication of effort and, most importantly, fail to reach potential. Thus, Dr. Cardelle has created the Regional Innovation Council, a group of some 170 stakeholders countywide that intends to break down silos, enhance dialogue, and facilitate collaboration with the goal of improving life for all residents of Otsego County and beyond.

Patricia Kennedy, a member of the council’s leadership group and chief executive officer of Springbrook, stated the purpose and potential of the RIC succinctly: “Simply put, the success of our institutions is completely linked to the health and prosperity of the greater community. Dr. Cardelle, new to the community, is the ideal ‘convener’ to effect the unification of efforts. I personally am very excited to work toward this end.”

On Wednesday, March 15, the RIC officially launched with an event at the B Side Ballroom and Supper Club in Oneonta. Organized by Dr. Cardelle’s highly capable Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen, the luncheon was a tangible example of the power of getting committed individuals together to exchange ideas and network for future collaborations among the business, government, education, and nonprofit sectors in Otsego County. The RIC aims to identify projects that have potential to impact residents in Otsego County and even beyond.

“Our needs and issues do not stop at the borders of the counties,” said Dr. Cardelle. “The Regional Innovation Council invites collaboration with regional partners. We are all Upstate New Yorkers.”

Currently the RIC operates with several committees working on more than 20 initiatives, including workforce development and educational conduits to support county school districts. A business plan competition aims to serve entrepreneurs in the county, offering vital support to the small business sector of the economy.

Other members of the leadership team include: Chad Hall, senior vice president and co-founder, Ioxus; Catherine Huber, district superintendent, ONC BOCES; Jeff Katz, executive director, Community Foundation of Otsego County; Darren Reisberg, president, Hartwick College; and Steve Wilson, county administrator, Otsego County.

Throughout, the message Dr. Cardelle stressed last Wednesday was clear. The university wants—and needs—to play a greater role in the economic and social wellbeing of the community. The new Regional Innovation Council represents a serious commitment to this goal, and the involvement of a large number of stakeholders bodes well for its success.