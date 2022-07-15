Rescued Pooch Explores Cooperstown

Lilly and Stacey Haynes exploring Cooperstown and meeting new people on the way.

A small miracle took place this morning on Main Street Cooperstown. Lily, a recent rescue dog from Ohio, got to see the world for the first time after spending most of her 5 years in a puppy mill.

Lily took this walk with Stacie Haynes, the Executive Director for the Susquehanna SPCA, to seek out people to adopt her and the 5 other dogs rescued from the mill who are now being housed at the shelter.

With the shelter full to bursting already, they are seeking people to adopt these now-fortunate pooches.

Tonight, Friday July 15, the shelter is holding a ‘Singles Night’ for dogs who would do best in homes as the only pet. Stop by the shelter between 5 and 7 p.m. to meet the adoptable dogs. Singles will be marked with a rose on their kennel. Visitors will receive a coupon for a free beverage redeemable at Brewery Ommegang’s Fire Pit Friday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/