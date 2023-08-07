Research Library To Offer Free Books, Periodicals

COOPERSTOWN—The Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum Research Library will offer a selection of surplus books and periodicals free to the public. All items will be accessible August 14-18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in front of the Research Library. There is no charge or limit; individuals may take as many items as they wish while supplies last, on a first come, first served basis. Interested parties must supply their own bags or boxes. See a list of periodicals available and find more information at FenimoreArt.org/books.

The books and periodicals offered do not include titles pertaining to New York State, agriculture, or subjects related to the individual missions of the museums. All items have previously been offered to institutional repositories and professional booksellers.

The Research Library is located at 5798 State Route 80, next to Fenimore Art Museum. Contact the Research Library at (607) 547-1473 or e-mail h.shear@fenimoreart.org with questions.