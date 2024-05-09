Results of Senior Survey Released

NEW YORK STATE—May is Older Americans Month, and the New York State Office for the Aging released county-level data from the first-ever statewide needs assessment survey of New Yorkers over the age of 60. It is the most comprehensive study of its kind in state history. The full report, including extensive data on all 62 counties, is available at https://aging.ny.gov/community-assessment-survey-older-adults.

Overall, 72 percent of older adults reported “excellent or good” physical health, and 82 percent said the same of their mental and emotional wellbeing. Housing and transportation were identified as priority areas of need. The availability of affordable, accessible health care and services like legal/financial planning, daycare for older adults, and mental health care were also described as problematic by a majority or plurality of survey subjects.