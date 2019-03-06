Rich Brimmer PromotedTo County Highway Chief

Rich Brimmer Promoted
To County Highway Chief
COOPERSTOWN – Rich Brimmer, deputy superintendent of the Otsego County Highway Department, was promoted today to succeed retiring Highway Superintendent Bill Mason.
Brimmer, who lives in Burlington Flats, has served as Mason’s deputy since 2017, and is a longtime member of the 50-person department. He served as construction supervisor before being promoted to deputy.
The county Board of Representatives approved his selection today after an executive session.