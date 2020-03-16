By: Jim Kevlin  03/16/2020  8:47 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In MemoriamRichard Hanna Dies; Represented County In House For 6 Years

Richard Hanna Dies; Represented County In House For 6 Years

 03/16/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM

Richard Hanna Dies;

Represented County

In House For 6 Years

Richard Hanna in 2011.

COOPERSTOWN – Richard Hanna, 69, a moderate Republican from Barneveld who represented Otsego County for six years in Congress, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at an Oneida County hospital, syracuse.com is reporting.

Born in Utica, Hanna developed a successful construction company.  After losing to Michael Arcuri, the Oneonta county district attorney, in 2008, he defeated Arcuri in 2010, then won reelection in 2012.

In 2014, he faced a strong challenge in the Republican primary from Claudia Tenney. When Hanna, who bought a house on Otsego Lake while serving in Congress, retired in 2016, he was succeeded by Tenney.

Particular noted for his support of women’s issues, he was also the only Republican Congressman in 2016 who said he would vote for Hillary Clinton instead of Donald Trump.  Survivors include his wife, Kimberly, and two children.

CLICK HERE FOR SYRACUSE.COM OBITUARY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.